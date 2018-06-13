Chef Gordon Ramsay premieres new show ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’

Gordon Ramsay has a new show debuting Wednesday night, and South Florida is playing a big part. The show is called “24 Hours to Hell and Back.” Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is live at a watch party in Doral with a look.

This is Maximus and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Chris Van Vliet: “Maximus is interesting to look at. He’s kind of like the cooking version of Optimus Prime.”

Jim Freudenberg, SVO Innovative Group: “It’s a Transformer, so to speak. It really is. You push buttons and he opens and closes and things raise and go down.”

It transforms from a semi-truck into a fully-functional restaurant quality kitchen.

Jim Freudenberg: “Maximus is our 72-foot mobile activation experience. It’s built as a culinary vehicle, but it’s a lot more flexible.

Gordon Ramsay (on “24 Hours to Hell and Back”): “The clocks start now.”

Maximus is the star on Gordon Ramsay’s new Fox show, “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

In the show, Chef Ramsay races the clock to rescue failing restaurants, all within 24 hours.

Gordon Ramsay: “’24 Hours to Hell and Back’ is a little bit of everything that I’ve done in the last two decades compiled into a mad schedule, but brilliantly executed.”

Gordon Ramsay (on “24 Hours to Hell and Back”): “How bad is the business running in your mind?”

To get the true experience of each restaurant, Ramsay goes in and dines undercover.

Gordon Ramsay: “I get the best cuts, I get the free dinners and everybody sat around me are second, third, fourth best. Going into these restaurants undercover, for me, I get to see its true face in terms of what they’re doing, how inconsistent they are.”

Gordon Ramsay (on “24 Hours to Hell and Back”): “Your kitchen is a war zone.”

“24 Hours To Hell and Back” debuts Wednesday evening at 9 p.m.

