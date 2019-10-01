Chef Danie, SoFlo’s chef to the stars, offers private catering

A-listers gotta eat, and they require the best of the best, which means they need a chef who knows their way around the kitchen. Well, there’s one right here in SoFlo. She cooks for stars, but there’s no reason she can’t prepare you an all-star meal, too.

Meet Chef Danie. She is straight up fire in the kitchen.

Daniella Abraham: “I am pretty much all around the hospitality industry. From restaurant consulting, menu planning, training chefs and also being a professional chef myself.”

Oh, she’s being so modest.

Chef Danie is a private chef who cooks for the biggest celebrities around! From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Oprah and DJ Khaled.

Daniella Abraham: “If an A-list celebrity has come through to Miami, more than likely I’ve cooked for them.”

And she can cook for you, too, like she did for this family in Broward.

Keshia Rushton, customer: “We’ve been enjoying every single meal that she brings to the table.”

This is A-list stuff we’re talking about here — like her famous Chanel pancakes.

Daniella Abraham: “Instead of waking up and having breakfast at Tiffany’s, have breakfast with Chanel!”

No syrup needed!

Daniella Abraham: “But I do have a lux noire drip that goes on top of the Chanel pancakes, and an actual Chanel logo that is hand-carved in sugar.”

Feeling like a million bucks? She’s also got chicken wings and filet mignon covered in edible 24-karat gold.

Daniella Abraham: “Actually, gold doesn’t taste like anything. It’s whatever you pretty much enhance it with. One hundred percent it’s just for someone to say, ‘Yes, I’ve eaten gold!'”

Tray Rushton, customer: “You wouldn’t believe that’s it’s gonna taste as good as it looks, but it actually does. Personally, I love jewelry. I love gold, so it’s like a dream come true.”

Or in the immortal words of “Austin Powers” villain Goldmember…

Mike Meyers (as Goldmember in “Austin Powers in Goldmember”: “I love gooooooooooooooooooooooold!”

Chef Danie even has a dish featuring pasta that changes colors!

Daniella Abraham: “The color-changing element in there is a flower, and when you actually put any type of acid in it, it will turn from blue to lavender.”

Keshia Rushton: “I’ve never experienced anything like that before, so I thought it was really cool, and not only does it look pretty, it tastes really good, too.”

If it looks good, and tastes good, it’s probably really good.

That’s because Chef Danie is on the top of her game.

Daniella Abraham: “A lot of people call me the culinary architect. I create visual stories through food. I curate things, especially for people, and I also create things to not just keep up with trends but create the trends.”

Chef Danie is available for your private catering or event catering needs.

Chef Danie

chefdanie.com/

