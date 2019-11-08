Chef Creole opens location at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins fans can now get a taste of Little Haiti on game days.

Chef Ken Sejour led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chef Creole’s seventh location, inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Friday.

Instead of burgers and hot dogs, fans can now opt for oxtail, conch salad and other Haiti-inspired cuisine.

Chef Creole is located in the 100 level of the stadium.

