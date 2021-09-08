MIAMI (WSVN) - A local restaurant got a celebrity surprise.

Well-known chef Aaron Sanchez presented a $10,000 check to the owner of 8 Burger in Little Havana on Wednesday.

The family-owned business took a devastating hit in sales during the pandemic, but the owner and his son remained open to keep the dream alive with the help of PepsiCo foundation and Sanchez.

“It really gives me a lot of hope and a lot of inspiration that this business, especially here in Little Havana, with the assistance of PepsiCo and this beautiful program Juntos Crecemos, is taking this business to the next level,” Sanchez said.

This initiative is part of PepsiCo’s goal to support Hispanic business owners in 13 cities across the country.

