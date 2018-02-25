(WSVN) - Hankering for some Southern comfort food? Here’s a tasty, easy-to-make country classic. Shrimp and grits are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cheesy Shrimp and Grits
Ingredients:
8 slices bacon, chopped
2 pounds medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)
½ lemon (juice of)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
6 green onions, chopped
½ diced red bell pepper
3 cups chicken broth
1 cup uncooked grits
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and chop it up. Set aside a small amount to use as topping.
- Next, cook shrimp in the same pan over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until almost pink. Add lemon juice, fresh parsley, chopped green onions and the diced red pepper and cook another 3 minutes. Finally, stir in most of the chopped bacon and set aside.
- Bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat and add the grits. Cook, stirring continuously for 5-7 minutes or until the grits are thickened. Add salt, pepper, butter and shredded cheddar cheese, then remove from the stove.
To Plate:
Spoon the grits onto a plate, top it with the shrimp mixture, chopped bacon and garnish with parsley.
