(WSVN) - Hankering for some Southern comfort food? Here’s a tasty, easy-to-make country classic. Shrimp and grits are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cheesy Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon, chopped

2 pounds medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)

½ lemon (juice of)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

6 green onions, chopped

½ diced red bell pepper

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup uncooked grits

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

Method of Preparation:

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and chop it up. Set aside a small amount to use as topping.

Next, cook shrimp in the same pan over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until almost pink. Add lemon juice, fresh parsley, chopped green onions and the diced red pepper and cook another 3 minutes. Finally, stir in most of the chopped bacon and set aside.

Bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat and add the grits. Cook, stirring continuously for 5-7 minutes or until the grits are thickened. Add salt, pepper, butter and shredded cheddar cheese, then remove from the stove.

To Plate:

Spoon the grits onto a plate, top it with the shrimp mixture, chopped bacon and garnish with parsley.

