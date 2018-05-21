(WSVN) - What’s an Italian meal without some garlic bread? Here’s an easy recipe with a not-so-secret ingredient: cheese! Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed

1 egg

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheddar

1 onion powder

2 tbsp. melted butter

Method of Preparation:

– On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the puff pastry into a large rectangle.

– Beat the egg, then brush the egg wash all over the pastry. Sprinkle about 1/2 of the cheeses over the pastry. Dust the onion powder evenly over the cheeses.

– Fold the pastry on itself, sealing in the cheeses. Gently press on the folded dough, and then roll out the pastry again.

– Cut the dough into 10 long strips. Pick up each strip and twist it on itself. Stretch it and roll it until you’ve created a spiral.

– Pinch the ends of each straw so they don’t start to unwind themselves. Brush the dough with melted butter. Sprinkle the remaining cheeses over the pastry.

– Refrigerate for an hour before baking.

– Bake at 350° F for 10 to 12 minutes.

