There’s nothing like a good nail-biting movie, and the new film “Champions” is just that.

Woody Harrelson plays a basketball coach who tries to take a team to the Special Olympics, and it has a SoFlo connection.

Some lucky fans got to see the film at AMC Sunset before it hits the big screen. Co-star Cheech Marin was also there doing a Q&A.

So was Andrew Shriver. He produced the movie and couldn’t stop gushing about the casting.

“It’s great for Best Buddies,” said Shriver. “It’s great for special need athletes. It’s great for people with special needs, to celebrate them, put them on the big screen and showcase all their talents. I’m super grateful.”

“Champions” features three wonderful folks from Best Buddies.

You can catch their acting skills when it opens this Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.