Summer is around the corner, and you know what that hopefully means. Some new summer wardrobe, new styles and new trends.

The best place to shop is at the Stitch Lab pop-up, and it’s this weekend. The three-day event will showcase tons of different brands, from luxury to sustainable, but most importantly, super trendy.

Run, don’t walk, to Stitch Lab pop-up. This Friday to Sunday, you can shop till you drop.

Karina Rosendo: “Every year, we create amazing consumer experiences to connect these Latin American designers with a Miami audience, the South Florida audience, and to give them exposure in this market.”

Someone better hide my wallet. The pop-up features 35 different brands, from jewelry and lingerie to swimwear.

Laura Arciniegas: “Amarelle is a Colombian sustainable swim and resort wear brand, which aims to fit as many body types as possible.”

You’re bound to fall in love with their linen sets, and who can resist a swimsuit and matching cover-up look?

Laura Arciniegas: “Every collection is inspired by a different art movement. For instance, the first one was inspired by abstract art, and this one is inspired by the dadaist movement.”

Mother Earth will thank you. As for fine leather, Danilos has the bags you need this season.

Raquel Muller: “Our newest collection is one of the most unique ones that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. We have combined this year the natural fibers with the leather, and you combine these two specialties, creating these exquisite, beautiful products.”

All their products come from Honduran craftsman, so you know it’s cute and good quality.

Raquel Muller: “This year, we have crafted a couple of items that are very unique and special. The two-in-one bucket bag, Akina bag, basically, it gives you that functionality of having two bags in one.”

My favorite is their clutch Agnes, cute clutches are a must. Hubbies, better find a seat; you might be here a while.

As for your wallet, it may need a break too.

The fun is going down at Paradise Plaza in the Design District from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

