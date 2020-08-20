Check out the latest in swim wear at the virtual Paraiso Miami Beach

It’s always swimsuit season in SoFlo, but there’s just something about summer that makes it even sexier. Deco is turning up the heat and diving into swim week.

Make a splash and strut your stuff because the next four days are all about sexy swimwear in SoFlo.

Paraiso Miami Beach is back!

Natalija Dedic, Paraiso Miami Beach: “Designers from over 80 countries around the world come every July here to Miami to present their upcoming collections.”

The annual event, also known as swim week, is happening a little later than usual this year because of COVID-19, but that’s not the only big change!

Natalija Dedic: “Paraiso will be fully digital this year. All fashion shows will happen here at the SLS South Beach, but they will be livestreamed on our website.”

Swimsuits are sexy but so is safety!

That’s why Paraiso is pulling out all the stops.

Natalija Dedic: “This year, there will have no audience, and we’re working closely closely with the City of Miami Beach to follow all safety protocols and health guidelines.”

Checking out the latest trends has never been easier.

Deco got a sneak peek at some of the looks that will be featured this weekend.

Natalija Dedic: “Some of our favorite designers that we’re gonna see this year are Luli Fama and Marwida.”

Luli Fama is all about bold colors and prints so expect plenty of both!

Natalija Dedic: “Luli Fama will present some of their reversible bikinis. They’ll see a lot of bright colors. They’ll see a lot of high waisted bikinis and cut outs.”

Let’s hear it for the boys!

Guys will also get a chance to work the runway thanks to Marwida.

Natalija Dedic: “We love that it’s a menswear brand because really rarely you see menswear brands during swim week. Their shorts are all Italian cut. They come in three different prints, in six different colors, and they’re all made out of recycled fabric.”

Sounds perfect for summer in SoFlo.

Natalija Dedic: “The brands that we saw today, Marwida and Luli Fama, really encompass the spirit of Swim Week. They’re all in vibrant colors, and they’re perfect for the beach.”

For more information about how to watch the runway shows, click on the link down below.

FOR MORE INFO:



Paraiso Miami Beach 2020

paraisomiamibeach.com/live

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.