Check in for a spooky treat at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

This Halloween, the scariest thing could be missing out on what’s in the store at the Conrad. The Fort Lauderdale hotel is your site for frights, and know this: they still have room for you.

Halloween is next week, and the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach wants to give you a scare while you’re there.

Kara Freedman, marketing manager: “Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is the new beacon of luxury on Fort Lauderdale Beach. We are a 290 all-suite property, and we have a really exciting Halloween suite.”

You’re gonna want to check in to check this out.

Kara Freedman: “I think people will be surprised when they see the decor. Everywhere you look, from spider webs to crows, we really paid attention to the detail, and we wanted to create an experience that guests would really enjoy.”

All you need to do is show up in costume and leave the rest to the experts.

Kara Freedman: “When you arrive in costume, your look does not have to be complete. We will help you finalize it with a professional makeup artist.”

Then it’s time to mix up some fun with a bartender in your room.

Kara Freedman: “We will have an in-suite mixologist there to prepare incredible cocktails, smoking, of course, in honor of Halloween.”

The staff here are jack-of-all-trades.

Kara Freedman: “We have our own professional jack-o’-lantern professional carver that will join you, and of course it is safe with an electric candle so it can stay in your suite.”

And there’s gourmet Sugarfina candy in the room for in-suite trick or treating.

But it gets even sweeter.

Kara Freedman: “Our executive pastry chef, Anna, comes to you and you decorate your very own Halloween cookie. From ghosts to pumpkins, you make them however you want, and the best part, of course, is eating them at the end.”

Jonathan Chabat, guest: “You have the option to get your makeup done, you have the option to get a bartender experience, cocktail in the suite, you can carve your own pumpkin and then decorate cookies with the chef, so really they treat you the best way for Halloween.”

The Halloween suite is available for guests to spend the night from now until Nov.1.

Kara Freedman: “This suite is all treat — no trick. You do get to stay in it for $1,000 a night and have these experiences throughout the stay.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 414-5100

https://conradhotels3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/conrad-fort-lauderdale-beach-FLLCICI/index.html

