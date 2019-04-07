Chase scene for 3rd ‘Bad Boys’ shoots in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local filming for “Bad Boys for Life” got underway in downtown Miami with a chase sequence.

Cellphone video captured the kinetic action, Saturday, showing a car driving in reverse as police cars and motorcycles went after it.

“Bad Boys for Life” is the third entry in the popular franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It is scheduled for release Jan. 17, 2020.

