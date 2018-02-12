FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A showbiz veteran helped a South Florida community celebrate diversity, Sunday.

Award-winning actress and singer Charo delighted audiences at Pride Fort Lauderdale’s annual LGBTQ festival.

The event took place for the second time on Fort Lauderdale Beach and included live entertainment, food, drinks and a “History of Pride” educational area.

