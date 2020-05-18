Charli XCX releases new album with input from fans

One pop star isn’t letting the pandemic stop the music. Charli XCX just released her new album, and it’s a quarantine dream.

British singer Charli XCX dropped her new album, “How I’m Feeling Now,” over the weekend.

The singer’s fourth release is unique, because the entire album was recorded in quarantine.

Charli XCX, releasing new album: “During this quarantine time period, I have found that, for me, my positivity goes hand in hand with being creative.”

Charli announced she was starting on the project back in April.

Instead of a million dollar studio, she recorded everything at home.

Charli XCX: “The idea of the album is that it’s going to be very DIY, it’s going to be very with the times we’re in. I’m going to basically be making it live, from scratch.”

Charli XCX: “I’m only going to be using the tools I have at my fingertips: the people who I can reach online, the things I have in my house to create my music.”

She also included fans in her creative process, getting input on which songs would make the cut.

The music video for the single “Claws?” was shot in her living room.

So how’s Charli feeling now?

Download the album and find out!

Charli XCX: “I need to make something authentic and real, and representative of what I’m going through, what were all going through.”

