FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Characters from a new children’s book sprang to life at two Broward County schools, just in time for the holidays.

Students at Park Ridge Elementary School in Pompano Beach and Walker Elementary in Fort Lauderdale were treated Friday to a presentation featuring the three best friends from Neil Goldberg’s new Christmas-themed book, “Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance.”

The performers stopped by both campuses to read from the book to the children.

Students also got to watch a preview of the book’s new 30-minute TV special.

