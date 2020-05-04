Chaos to reign supreme in first part of ‘9-1-1’ season finale

The characters on “9-1-1” are always dealing with drama, but in the start of the season finale, everything goes wrong all at once!

Connie Britton (as Abby Clark): “There’s been a train crash.”

A train crash on the ground. A runaway hot air balloon in the air, and someone in the cold.

Character in “9-1-1”: “I’m trapped inside a freezer.”

Chaos reigns supreme in the season finale of “9-1-1.”

Connie Britton makes her big return as 911 operator Abby.

Connie Britton (as Abby Clark): “This is a mass casualty situation.”

Abby was in a relationship with Oliver Stark’s character, Buck, then left to travel overseas.

Meantime, Buck in recent episodes has been focusing a lot on trying to figure out his personal life.

It’s also part of how the show keeps diving deeper into the lives of each character, and it will continue to do so, as the Ryan Murphy co-created drama has been renewed for a fourth season.

Peter Krause: “Thank you.”

During this time, the actors, who play emergency responders on TV, posted a video thanking those on the COVID-19 front lines.

Cast members from “9-1-1” and its spin-off show, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” are joining in to light a candle every night at 8 p.m. to say thank you.

It’s the most anticipated first half of a season finale this spring.

