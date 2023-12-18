DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder is tackling a new field—stand-up comedy. Making his debut at the Miami Improv in Doral, Channing showcased his comedic chops with a routine titled “Channing Crowder Uncensored.”

Channing’s transition from the football field to the comedy stage left his audience in stitches and impressed former NFL colleagues. Notable figures like Mike Vick and Oronde Gadsden praised Channing’s natural humor and performance.

“Rowd naturally funny anyway,” said Vick. “He sits around and entertains us.”

Gadsden said Channing exceeded his expectations.

“I’m proud of him,” said Gadsden. “I’m glad to see he’s doing something different.”

In an interview, Channing expressed the exhilaration of making people laugh.

“It’s a high that I’ve never felt before,” he said.

The audience, made up of around 200 people, responded with laughter and applause, appreciating Channing’s versatility beyond football.

Former Dolphins linebacker Akin Ayodele commended Channing as a “renaissance man,” highlighting his diverse talents. Channing’s wife Aja, along with fellow comedian Luis Diaz, certainly agrees.

“Channing has always been a star,” said Aja. “From the moment I met him, whenever we have dinners, his parties, he’s always entertaining.”

“He was always funnier off the field than he was good on the field,” said Diaz. “Not to diminish what he’s accomplished but he was always very funny! Man, watching him the entire time today — I was in awe.”

Channing remembered a time when Tracy Morgan, a fellow comedian, highlighted the unique skill of making people laugh.

“Tracy Morgan said something to me: ‘A rocket scientists need to learn from a book, a brain surgeon needs to learn by the book, but you can’t learn how to make people laugh from a book,'” recalled Channing.

With his new comedy show, Channing adds another accomplishment to his post-football career, proving he’s more than just an athlete.

