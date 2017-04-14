Champagne and caviar at Bazaar Mar’s brunch

Nothing screams Sunday funday like champagne and caviar. Chris knows the key to Shireen’s heart. And for you at home, there’s a restaurant in Brickell serving that and a whole lot more on its new brunch menu.

Your champagne wishes and caviar dreams are being answered, courtesy of Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at SLS Brickell.

Jacob Zamore, manager at Bazaar Mar: “We felt that Miami was missing a true seafood and champagne-focused brunch.”

Did you say seafood and champagne? I’m listening… and drooling.

But this isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” brunch.

Jacob Zamore: “We have different packages depending on how indulgent you’d like to be.”

For $95 a person you get:

Brunch table

1 main course

Moët & Chandon champagne

Or upgrade for $195 and get:

All that plus Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne

Caviar service for the table

Or go even bigger; for $295 a person you get:

To feast on everything

Sip Dom Perignon champagne

The absolute finest caviar in town

While the bottles are poppin’, the restaurant is serving up a feast from seafood to steak, for brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jacob Zamore: “Expect very playful, whimsical dishes with twists on Spanish favorites, and some things that are familiar, but with Jose’s twists.”

Like the Dungeness Crab Benedict.

Jacob Zamore: “It comes on Zak the Baker toast, sautéed spinach, our poached eggs, which we poach in Spanish olive oil, with a house-made hollandaise sauce.”

The raw station … and Nutella-filled pancakes.

Jacob Zamore: “The Nutella pancakes were actually created here by Chef Jose Andres for Sergio Garcia, one of his golfer friends.”

Which will more than likely have you eating your heart out.

Andrea Robertson, customer: “I’m literally in Nutella heaven.”

Sounds like a hit for foodies looking to kick off their Sunday with some of the finest dishes in town.

Andrew Peleckis, customer: “The food was amazing. Perfect mix of seafood and traditional brunch.”

And some bubbly.

Andrew Peleckis: “The Chardonnay champagne was amazing, extremely refreshing. Not as bubbly, but perfect for the summer months. It surpassed my expectations.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at SLS Brickell

1300 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

http://slshotels.com/brickell/dining/

