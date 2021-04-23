Celebs weigh in on 93rd Oscars, tout favorites ahead of ceremony

Hooray for Hollywood! The countdown is on for the 2021 Academy Awards, but before the stars hit the red carpet, they’re hitting up Deco and telling us all about who they wanna take home the gold.

Jane Fonda: “And the Oscar goes to…”

The biggest night in hollywood is just two days away, and the stakes are high, with nine films in the running for Best Picture.

Nick Jonas: “The nominees for Best Picture, voted by all members of the Academy are…”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “‘The Father.'”

Nick Jonas: “‘Judas and the Black Messiah.'”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “‘Mank.'”

Nick Jonas: “‘Minari.'”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “‘Nomadland.'”

Nick Jonas: “‘Promising Young Woman.'”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “‘Sound of Metal.'”

Nick Jonas: “And last, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.'”

We don’t know who’s gonna come out on top on Sunday, but we do know who some of Deco’s favorite celebs are rooting for.

Billy Crystal: “I’m pulling for…”

Billy Crystal knows a thing or two about the Academy Awards. He’s hosted them nine times, and he’s got a favorite this year.

Steven Yeun (as Jacob, translation): “Remember what we said when we got married? That we’d move to America and save each other?”

Billy Crystal: “I really loved the movie called ‘Minari.’ I thought that was a beautiful story. I need a story, a really good story, and I thought that was a beautiful one.”

Riz Ahmed (as Ruben): “I can’t hear you. Do you understand me? I can’t. I’m deaf.”

Riz Ahmed’s “Sound of Metal” is getting some love from Jamie Bell.

Jamie Bell: “What Riz did in that movie, where he brought you in and the trying to come to terms with the way your life will be now.”

“Nomadland’s” got big fans, like the 3-0-5’s own Danny Pino and Ruby Rose.

Ruby Rose: “I love Frances McDormand. I loved ‘Nomadland.'”

Danny Pino: “Incredibly immersive. I felt like I was with those characters, and I was living in that van.”

Tiffany Haddish tells Deco she wants Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis to take home the acting trophies for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Tiffany Haddish: “I’m pulling for Chadwick, y’know. And Viola, and I really liked ‘The Black Messiah.'”

Daniel Kaluuya (as Fred Hampton): “You can murder a liberator, but you can’t murder liberation.”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” also a shout-out from Danny and Jamie.

Jamie Bell: “Daniel Kaluuya. I was, like, blown away by his — the level he was able to achieve with that performance.”

Danny Pino: “The performances in that film, just the performances alone are transformative.”

Jamie Foxx (as Joe): “Is this heaven?”

Alice Braga (as Counselor Terry): “No.”

Jamie Foxx (as Joe): “Is it H-E double hockey sticks?”

Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” starring Jamie Foxx, is nominated for Best Animated Feature, so it’s safe to say Jamie’s got a favorite.

Jamie Foxx: “It was one of those movies that, really, it came through and changed the trajectory of things. To have something like that to hit so deep, I was just blown away by it.”

Jamie Foxx (as Joe): “Can you help me get back? Come on!”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.