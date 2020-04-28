Celebs show off furry friends on social media during pandemic

Celebrites are turning to two things during quarantine: social media and their pets. I mean, you gotta entertain yourself, right? Tonight, see how some stars are turning their pets into social media sensations.

Jennifer Garner: “But Nicki wanted Snow White’s mittens so much that Baba made them for him.”

Jennifer Garner’s very good dog continues to be the star of the show during quarantine. She’s got her very own Instagram series called “Books with Birdie.”

Chrissy Teigen: “Come over here, handsome! Hello, beautiful! Oh, God! (laughs)

Attack of the furry beast! Chrissy Teigen’s oversized pup has made frequent Twitter appearances.

Kate Beckinsale is passing the time by turning her cat, Willow, into a sheep.

While Taylor Swift’s feline, Meredith, looks like she’s feeling the quarantine 15.

Sir Anthony Hopkins is keeping his furry friend, Niblo, entertained by playing him some tunes.

Meanwhile, Colton Haynes just adopted one and named him Timothee Chalameow … but he’s having trouble bonding.

Colton Haynes: “Come here, please. (makes kissing noises) I just want to love you.”

Chris Evans’ “fur-ever” friend doesn’t mind having Captain America around 24/7. I wouldn’t either.

Vanessa Hudgens got her baby girl, Darla, on “The Disney Family Singalong,” then turned her into a reluctant merengue dancer. Poor pup.

And The Rock’s Frenchie, Hobbs, isn’t digging nice, long quarantine walks. He makes his human carry him home.

Speaking of bulldogs, Ice-T and Coco’s pooches don’t look thrilled for their family photo shoot. Just look at those faces. Are they unhappy, or is this just considered resting bulldog face?

And on the topic of photo shoots, my baby bear, Rigby, has sat through a few of mine.

Lynn made Kitty Martinez the Easter Bunny and, well, the piercing stare says it all.

