Celebs reflect on lessons from this year before start of 2021

This year was one many people want to forget, but look on the bright side — it was a learning experience. At least that’s what some Hollywood celebrities are telling us.

As the year draws to a close, celebrities are welcoming the new year by looking back and reflecting on what the extraordinary events of 2020 have taught them.

Aloe Blacc, singer-songwriter: “There was so much trauma and political turmoil in this country this year, and I think it’s because maybe we’ve lost this understanding of how connected we are.”

Diego Luna, actor: “It reminds us how little we think about others and how much we have to start understanding that people’s reality is our reality.”

For George Clooney, the pandemic sparked a new appreciation for people whose work has been taken for granted.

George Clooney: “Essential workers, you know, teachers and grocers and people who pick up your garbage, the people who sometimes get overlooked.”

Others said the pandemic lockdown has been a wake-up call to recognize what’s really important.

LeAnn Rimes, singer-songwriter: “I’ve enjoyed my time at home, and I think, you know, creating different projects and having a bit of a slower life and not always on the road has been nice.”

Felicity Jones, actress: “It makes you just value what you’re doing and making sure that you love what you do and that you’re doing things for the right reasons.”

Instead of the common New Year’s resolutions, these stars are diving into 2021 with some new-found perspectives.

Aloe Blacc: “My goal in the next year is to have more deep and meaningful conversations, not just with my friends and family, with people with completely opposite political ideologies, just so I can listen and feel and understand.”

David Oyelowo, actor: “The value of family and those you love, at the end of the day, that’s all you really have. That’s all that really matters, and that’s all that really should matter.”

George Clooney: “I’m looking forward to 2021. I feel like there’s a lot of hope coming.”

