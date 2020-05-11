Celebs pay tribute to moms, share family moments in Mother’s Day videos

Mother’s Day was a little different this year — for everyone — but that didn’t stop your favorite celebs from paying tribute to the extraordinary women in their lives. Take a look.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “To all those beautiful mommies out there, just know that you are perfect.”

Jada Pinkett Smith started her Mother’s Day by celebrating moms everywhere.

But her son Jaden was singing her praises.

Jaden Smith: (singing) “You’re my mom, you’re my mom, and it’s Mother’s Day.”

Miley Cyrus: (singing) “My momma always told me that I’d make it, that I’d make it.”

Miley Cyrus also went with a musical tribute, with a clip from her “Mother’s Daughter” music video.

Naomi Watts didn’t sing, but she did learn a new dance.

D-Wade and the kids surprised Gabrielle Union with an epic backyard setup, mom balloons and all.

SoFlo fave DJ Khaled spoiled his queen with a huge feast.

And Halle Berry’s little ones gave her a makeover.

Mindy Kaling: “Hey there, little plant, please don’t die.”

Mindy Kaling relaxed by doing some gardening, and Orlando Bloom picked fresh flowers for Katy Perry.

Orlando Bloom: “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Katy Perry: “And you arranged them for me?”

Orlando Bloom: They’re pretty, right?”

Katy, who’s pregnant, also shared her ultrasound.

Katy Perry: “Look. She literally is giving me a middle finger.”

Speaking of pregnancies, Kevin Hart and his wife did a Mother’s Day gender reveal. They’re adding another baby girl to their family.

Busy Phillips’ kids wished her a “happy farts day.” We don’t know what that’s about, but those kids kept Busy busy.

Chrissy Teigen: “Someone left the refrigerator door open. OK, I’ll just go head and close it.”

Chrissy Teigen tried baking with the fam.

Chrissy Teigen: “Give it a little twist and dip.”

The Rock and his mom raised a glass of his new tequila.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “That’s good.”

Ata Johnson: “Not bad.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Oh, God. It’s starting.”

