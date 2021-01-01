Celebs nix over-the-top New Year’s celebrations to ring in 2020

Celebs just wanna have fun, or at the very least keep us entertained. Even without the usual, over-the-top New Year’s Eve celebrations, stars rang in 2021 all the same.

Lizzo: “Bye, [expletive]!” (laughs)

Lizzo is a whole mood. Now that’s the way to say goodbye to 2020!

J.Lo and A-Rod were grooving with the fam last night.

While Jessica Chastain drank alone. Relatable.

Jessica Chastain: “Happy New Year!”

Tracee Ellis Ross wants to leave 2020 in the past, but it won’t seem to let her go.

And it looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got all dressed up with no place to go.

Jack Black celebrated 2021 with another one of his epic videos from his backyard.

Taraji P. Henson: “This is so cute! It’s so classy!”

Taraji P. Henson got to ring in the new year with a special delivery from Diddy’s Cîroc Vodka.

Robert Downey Jr. is jumping into 2021. We’re not gonna bother asking what the deal is with the outfit and the kiddie pool.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas counted down together.

So did “Star Wars” buddies Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal.

Hugh Jackman: “January 1, 2021.”

Hugh Jackman is taking the polar plunge to welcome the new year. Need me to help warm ya up?

Well-wishers (singing): “Happy birthday to you.”

And Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrated his 83rd birthday, but he wanted to share his special day with all of us.

Sir Anthony Hopkins: “Happy birthday for the new year, to everyone! Bah-bum!” (blows out candle)

