Celebs dish what they’re doing for Christmas

Celebrities are busy people, but when Christmas rolls around, they seem to make time to enjoy the holiday. As for getting their Christmas shopping done? That’s a different story. We’ve been chatting with celebs the past few weeks to see what they have in store for the holidays.

Ashley Graham (as host of “Miss Universe”): “There’s so much going on right now!”

That’s because it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Model and “Miss Universe” backstage host Ashley Graham is overseas for the holidays.

Ashley Graham: “I’m going to Ethiopia with my husband and best friend, because she’s Ethiopian and we’re going to spend Christmas there. You know, I’m never going to give up the chance for an adventure.”

Ashley didn’t have any specific plans in mind — mostly.

Ashley Graham: “I don’t know what I’m getting myself into, but I know I’m going to be eating with my hands a lot and I’m so excited!”

Andy Serkis who directs the Netflix movie, “Mowgli” and is the voice of Baloo is just across the pond with his family.

Andy Serkis: “We live in London, in the UK, but we’re going down to the South Coast, and we’re going to spend Christmas by the sea.”

Sounds lovely, thanks for the invite.

Sarah Silverman (as Vanellope): “Ralph, isn’t this great?!”

Sarah Silverman is the voice of Vanellope in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

She’s Jewish but doesn’t really celebrate Hanukkah, so for Christmas…

Sarah Silverman: “I just gotta like, send gifts to agents and stuff.”

Gotta keep your crew happy!

The brains behind the box office hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is in the 305 right now!

Writer Phil Lord is from Coconut Grove.

Phil Lord: “I will be home for Christmas! My sister, my nephews, my parents are all there, all my cousins. We’re going for Nochebuena. It’s gonna be really fun.”

Patrick Wilson (as King Orm): “My brother has come from the surface to challenge me for the throne!”

We asked Patrick Wilson from “Aquaman” about his shopping skills, and well … they’re not do good.

Patrick Wilson: “I’m so terrible, because I’m still so sort of old school that I’m like, ‘I gotta go out to 800 stores!’ I’m not the online guy.”

He says his wife does a much better job.

Patrick Wilson: “Usually she gets a present and I ask if I can put my name on it. ‘No, you didn’t get it!’ Like, come on!”

Fortunately for celebs like Patrick, Santa will be taking care of the whole “gift giving” thing.

Santa Claus: “I’m gonna be out delivering presents all evening long, all the way into the deep hours of the night. I promise you, I’ll be at everybody’s house. Merry Christmas to you!”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.