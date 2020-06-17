Celebs, designers agree that tie dye is a perfect trend for summer

Living in SoFlo is all about being bold, standing out and lookin’ good. That’s why tie dye is the perfect trend for the summer. Some of our favorite celebs are digging the look, and you can join in!

Summer 2020 is getting a splash of color.

The tie dye trend is back! And it’s cooler than ever.

Erica Yu, Miami Posh Boutique: “I love tie dye because it’s so colorful. It’s so fun. There’s so many different patterns. There’s so many different designs.”

Miami Posh Boutique is an online store, and they know tie dye is more than just T-shirts.

We checked out some of their fun and fab outfits at the Gates Hotel in South Beach.

Erica Yu: “With today’s trend, it’s all about diversity. It’s about going out. It’s about lounge wear. It’s about street wear. It’s about date night, hanging out with friends.”

Taylor Swift has been rocking tie dye since she was a kid.

Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer and Rihanna are also big fans.

Erica Yu: “Tie dye is perfect for the summer because of all the color options you have.”

The best part about tie dye is that anyone can wear it.

Feeling bold? Rock a bright rainbow-colored look.

Wanna keep things low-key but still look cute? Check out these two-piece sets that come in more neutral colors.

Erica Yu: “Every pattern is different, so you’ll have different splashes of colors, so no two pieces are alike.”

It’s hot girl summer! And these ladies are looking like straight fire thanks to SoFlo designer extraordinaire, Lila Nikole.

Lila Nikole, designer: “I think on any beach, especially in Miami, we just want people to look at us sometimes and feel good, feel confident and still be able to tan and be functional.”

And Lila’s tie dye swimsuits will definitely turn some heads.

Sofia Richie is all about the trend, so are Halsey, Dua Lipa, Jordyn Woods and Lucy Hale, but Lila’s collection, which we tried on for size at the amazing Confidante Miami Beach, is unique.

Lila Nikole: “I love blending color, so you’ll see a lot of ombres. You’ll see a lot of pink brush strokes. You’ll see a lot of obnoxious colors put together.”

Obnoxious has never looked so good! And there’s something for everyone.

Lila Nikole: “One thing that’s true to my brand forever is we have all types of cuts, so if you are conservative and want something bright, we have full-covered one pieces. If you want something tiny just to get a tan, we have that too.”

It’s all about whatever works for you.

Lila Nikole: “Embrace yourself, and whatever it is that you feel good about yourself, I hope these suits help to enhance that.”

Both the Confidante and the Gates Hotel are back open!​

