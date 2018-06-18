Celebs, Deco Drive anchors share Father’s Day photos

If you were on social media at all on Sunday, you saw how everyone has the absolute best dad. That includes our favorite celebs, who pulled back the curtain to give us a glimpse of their home life — mainly to say, “Thanks, Dad.”

Dwayne Johnson (on Instagram): “Happy Father’s Day to all the papa bears out there, and all the daddies.”

Dwayne Johnson spent his Father’s Day morning alone, because he got up early to do some work — but he was greeted by something downstairs.

Dwayne Johnson (on Instagram): “Bam! I see that my girls surprised me with these Father’s Day gifts waiting for me.”

What do you get a dad who has everything?

Jennifer Lopez captured Alex Rodriguez feeling the love while reading heartfelt letters from both his and J-Lo’s youngsters.

Alex Rodriguez (on Instagram): “Thanks, Maxie. You just made my day, honey. You guys made my day.”

Kylie Jenner posted adorable throwback pics of her and Kendall with dad Caitlyn Jenner, who at the time went by Bruce.

Chrissy Teigen gave mad props to her dashing hubby and father of two, John Legend, and showcased his epic Father’s Day cake.

Chrissy Teigen (on Instagram): “Look at this. We killed it.”

Will Smith threw it back to 1998 with a snap with his dad.

And James Van Der Beek celebrated Father’s Day by becoming a five-time dad! Baby Gwendolyn arrived just in time for the holiday.

“Infinity War” star Zoe Saldana gave a shoutout to all the dads in her life, including her movie father — the evil Thanos.

Thanos: “This does put a smile on my face.”

And last, but certainly not least, it’s the Deco Drive dads!

Shireen shared a hug with her pops on his special day.

Lynn’s dad knows how to rock a 7News shirt. Good man.

And thanks to my dad for somehow being supportive of my questionable hairstyle back in the day. Love ya, dad.

