Celebs celebrate Mother’s Day on social media

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate that all-important person who brought you into this world. It’s also a time for celebrities to get some free publicity on social media! Here’s a look at how the rich and famous paid tribute to dear ol’ Mom.

Carrie Underwood didn’t let feeding time get in the way of perfect hair. The singer’s hubby Mike Fisher shared a snap.

Two years ago, “Twilight” star Nikki Reed was about to pop. The actress posted a throwback shot pregnant with her daughter.

And their faces say it all: Gabrielle Union shared the moment she and hubby Dwyane Wade first laid eyes on daughter Kaavia James.

Cardi B got some baby bling for Mother’s Day. Hubby Offset gifted mom and baby some pricey Birkin bags.

Cardi B: “I really got the best husband ever! Thank you, babe!”

Ben Affleck gave a shout-out to the two most important moms in his life — his own mom and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kanye West paid tribute to his late mother Donda at his Los Angeles Sunday service.

North West got a bird’s-eye view.

Britney Spears didn’t get a Happy Mother’s Day from Kevin Federline, but boyfriend Sam Asghari stepped up, calling her a beautiful mother.

Amy Schumer enjoyed her first Mother’s Day, and Meghan Markle celebrated her and Prince Harry’s amazing feat.

That’s Meghan holding little baby Archie in her arms.

