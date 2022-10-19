Having nice nails is a must, but if you need a little nail inspo- you know we got you covered! Yeah whether it’s a TikTok trend or a hot celebrity style, a popular Miami nail artist is showing us how to dash up our digits at Vanity Projects in the design district.

Hailey Bieber’s nails are taking over TikTok, and fans can’t get enough of the ‘glazed donut’ look.

Celebrity nail tech and Miami local, Marysol Inzerillo, brought the look to life at vanity projects in the design district.

Marysol Inzerillo: “My celebrity clients are Hailey Bieber, Kendal Jenner, Lady Gaga, Oprah the range goes on and on, Dixie Dimelio.”

The “glazed donut” trend looks more complicated than it is, And you should be able to nail the look by yourself.

Marysol Inzerillo: “You can achieve this look using regular nail polish. The one I used was by Lights Lacquer I waited till it was about 80% dry and then I applied the unicorn chrome powder.”

Carolina Banegas: “I love the chrome effect and how it looks against my nails. It’s perfect!”

You can even mix it up and add a little pumpkin spice flare to your nails this season.

Marysol Inzerillo: “I like to use a darker brown now that we’re going into fall you can also mix it up by using a different chrome powder instead of using the unicorn chrome.”

Or do a one-eighty and try a little textured look, like the ‘velvet nail’ trend that’s been taking over IG reels.

She recreated the look using a special gel polish called, ice gel,

And there’s a reason eyes will be drawn to your nails.

Marysol Inzerillo: “You’re using a magnet to create this look and it really does give you an effect that is visually appealing as it’s getting done .”

The magnet moves the glitter in the polish, So you can switch it up depending what you’re looking for.

Marysol Inzerillo: “It gives you that cool effect when you’re moving your hand around you get to see different aspects, which is why they call it a velvet nail.”

No matter what style you choose they’ll be sure to turn heads.

Marysol Inzerillo: “They really are unique, they are something that somebody will stop you and say “Where did you get your nails done? What color is that?’ It’s just so beautiful.”

