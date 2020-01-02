Celebrity Donnie Wahlberg starts 2020 by leaving $2,020 tip for IHOP server

ST. CHARLES, Ill (WSVN) — Celebrity Donnie Wahlberg left a sizable tip for a restaurant server to start off the new year.

Wahlberg and his wife, celebrity Jenny McCarthy, paid a visit to an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois.

After their meal, Wahlberg left his server a tip worth $2,020 on their $76 bill.

McCarthy shared an image of the receipt along with the caption: “[Donnie Wahlberg] starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.” She continued with the hashtags #ihop and #2020tipchallenge.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.