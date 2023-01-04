Do you think you have what it takes to join the special forces? Yeah, neither do we. Even after those new year’s resolutions?! But maybe Jamie Lynn Spears? How about Montell Jordan. OK, not them either. But it’ll be fun to watch them try, in a terrifying new fox show called, “I’m Only Here Because They Paid Me.” Just kidding, it’s called “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

If Kenya Moore can survive a housewives reunion, “Bachelorette” album Hannah B can take down Luke P and Jamie Lynn Spears hold the weight of these shoulder pads, maybe they’ve got a shot at joining the Special Forces.

That’s the idea, at least, behind a few Fox show called “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” where 16 familiar faces try to make it 10 days in a brutal bootcamp run by ex-military operatives.

Kenya Moore: “We jumped off the side of a, like a 25-story building.”

And don’t call it glamping.

Kenya Moore: “We were literally in the desert sleeping on cots in one big tent, no running plumbing.”

Hannah B: “There was no production in there. That’s what shocked me the most. Once you were in there, you were in there.”

You’d think olympians like Gus Kenworthy would have a leg up but maybe not.

Gus Kenworthy: “In 2008, when I won the Olympics, I was like, if I can like mentally, physically, emotionally, handle anything. I was wrong. Haha.”

As for Jamie Lynn…

Jamie Lynn Spears: “Leaving my kids was a challenge for me, so everything after that I felt like I was challenging myself and really felt proud of myself.”

These terrifying chllanges, while getting yelled at no less, are no walk in the park.

Beverley Mitchell: “[One,] I’m a lot tougher than I thought and give myself credit for and two, these incredible friends that I will have forever.”

Like with singer Montell Jordan, who says … This is how they did it.

Montell Jordan: “Heights, water, things like that. I was hit with those things day one.”

Also, can we talk about how Montell, whose 54 now, hasn’t aged a day?

Montell Jordan: “To have to face my greatest fears was probably the thing I’m most proud of.”

See what I’m saying?

It all reminds you how often we should be thanking our service members.

Jamie Lynn Spears: “There are people out there, this is their real life. I think it gives you some perspective as to what people are doing every single day. You have more gratitude for each moment.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Wednesday, at 8 p.m., on Channel 7.

