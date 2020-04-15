Celebrities sign up to be Class of 2020 commencement speakers from afar

(CNN) — Millions of graduating students won’t have commencement ceremonies this year due to ongoing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to a new podcast, they will have commencement speakers.

Jimmy Fallon, Halsey, Hillary Clinton, John Legend, Kesha, Pitbull, David Chang and many others will give inspiring words for the Class of 2020 on a new podcast from iHeartMedia.

“Commencement: Speeches for the class of 2020” is expected to debut on May 15, ahead of National Graduation Day on May 17.

“Because so many schools and colleges have moved to online learning to ensure the safety of their students, many graduates are missing their commencement ceremonies, traditionally such significant milestones in their lives,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, in a release.

Byrne added: “High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year. ‘Speeches for the Class Of 2020’ brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year’s graduates.”

Other speakers will include soccer player and World Cup champ Abby Wambach, Katie Couric, makeup artist Bobbi Brown, Chelsea Handler, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, football player Eli Manning, Sienna Miller, singer and songwriter Khalid, journalist Guy Raz, Tim McGraw and Gen. Stan McChrystal.

