Celebrities share their plans for Christmas with Deco

Quality family time, exchanging gifts, being scarred by seeing your mommy kissing Santa Claus. Christmas is such a magical, special holiday, and tonight we’re finding out what some of our favorite celebs are doing to celebrate.

Garth Brooks (singing): “I got friends in low places.”

He’s got friends in low places and three daughters who are adults and out of the house, so all Garth Brooks wants for Christmas is to see them all together!

Garth Brooks: “My plan is to get together at some point in this break and celebrate Christmas and be around the same table for five seconds. If that happens on the actual day of Christmas or if it happens two days before or two days after, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Brooke Shields, meanwhile, might be celebrating Christmas with family as we speak!

Brooke Shields: “Everybody comes to my house for Christmas, but we do it a little bit earlier than Christmas.”

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Linda Drysdale): “You know something — spill it!”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in “Knives Out,” a family-themed “whodunnit” murder mystery.

We asked her who on the cast would try getting away with buying their Christmas gifts last minute.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Oh, Don Johnson.”

Whoa! Caught red-handed, Don!

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I think Don Johnson’s probably the guy like running into the store 10 minutes to midnight grabbing stuff on Christmas Eve. I, of course, had my Christmas gifts wrapped in April.”

Yes, yes, of course.

The stars of the Netflix sitcom “Merry, Happy, Whatever” shared their Christmas traditions with Deco.

Ashley Tisdale: “We bake cookies that are passed down from my great grandma, so that’s a big tradition.”

Bridget Mendler: “My brother and I are still children, so he’s 22 and I’m 26, and we still get up early and go check out the tree in the morning.”

Elizabeth Perkins (as Ann Moody): “Christmas is canceled!”

Elizabeth Perkins from “The Moodys” miniseries that aired here on Channel 7 has a completely different Christmas tradition.

Elizabeth Perkins: “Nothing, and that’s my favorite thing to do over Christmas is absolutely nothing. I like staying in my pajamas all day. I like making wine. I like watching movies.”

And birthday wishes are in order for Jimmy Buffett, whose birthday is on Christmas Day!

Jimmy Buffett: “I’m gonna spend time with my family. We’re still scattered about, but this is the time for everybody to get back together.”

Happy birthday, Jimmy.

Jimmy Buffett (singing): “Wasting away again in Margaritaville…”

