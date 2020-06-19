Celebrities share Father’s Day celebration ideas

(WSVN) - You know what a lot of dads really like? Attention from their kids!

So give your pops a call this Sunday.

Some big name stars are telling us about their plans.

Celebrities may be celebrating Father’s Day differently this year, but that doesn’t mean Dad’s special day is canceled.

J.K. Simmons: “They won’t be taking me to a baseball game for Father’s Day this year, which is, you know, one of the many things that we’re missing. Mother’s Day obviously was very low key, and I’m guessing Father’s Day will be low key in a similar way.”

“Masked Singer” winner Kandi Burress wants Sunday to be special.

Kandi Burress: “I want to plan something really cool that hopefully he’ll be able to enjoy.”

Pete Davidson is taking this time to recall fond memories of his late father.

Pete Davidson: “When I was 6 years old, he took me to this place called Fun Station in Staten Island. He just thought I won like a little bottle of paint, so as soon as we got to the car, I sprayed him down and the whole entire car with the invisible ink, and he’s just driving home furious. He’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get home. I’m going to yell. I’m going to tell your mother. Look what you did to my shirt.’ And then when we pulled up to my house, everything was gone.”

Other stars including rapper and “Masked Singer” contestant, Bow Wow, are reflecting on the best part of being a father.

Bow Wow: “You get a chance to teach and watch your teaching, watch your teaching and your lessons just manifest as she gets older, and that is just like one of the best feelings in the world.”

Kevin Bacon: “When you get to an age where you can really have dialogue and really have an honest open conversation and be able to laugh and cry together, it’s just a remarkable experience.”

