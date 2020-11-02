Celebrities make scary short films, show off pop culture Halloween costumes

According to a fictional Deco Drive poll, celebrities have a favorite holiday and it’s Halloween.

They really do go all-out for All Hallow’s Eve, so here’s a look at this year’s spooky fun.

Heidi Klum: “Ugh, kids, can I have some toilet paper, please!”

Kate Beckinsale also made a Halloween movie, featuring her pets, because of course she did.

Can you even tell who this is? Singer The Weeknd disappeared into his Nutty Professor costume!

Josh Brolin did karate dressed as the world’s biggest baby, for some reason, while Jennifer Garner channeled her favorite emoji: the Grandma.

Kerry Washington was a Dunkin’ Donut. Very clever.

The Rock didn’t quite fit into his Mufasa costume, but Christina Aguilera had no problem transforming into an alien queen.

Cardi B was feeling marvelous as Scarlet Witch, and she had little Kulture dressed as Wonder Woman!

We hope your Halloween was as good as theirs!

