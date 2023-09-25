Brutal. Intense. Extreme. And I’m not just talking about my behavior during a good shoe sale.

Those words also describe the crazy challenges on the new season of “special forces: World’s toughest test.”

There’s no time to break into a cold sweat because these celebs are being pushed to their limit in season two of FOX’s hit series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Fourteen famous faces are buckling down and taking on some grueling challenges in the ice mountains of New Zealand.

Among them Tara Reid, Tyler Cameron, and Brian Austin Green.

Brian Austin Green: “It was not easy. Tara, was much stronger than I was out there. I cried constantly. No it was brutal

Tyler Cameron: “I thought I going to take a vacation. You know, I didn’t think it was going to be that hard. But I was wrong. It was the wrong vacation, you know? But it was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

There’s a reason the word “toughest” is in the show’s title. But Blac Chyna and Jojo Siwa say they had their reasons for signing up.

Blac Chyna: “I just wanted to see how far I could get.”

Jojo Siwa: “I wanted to go outside my comfort zone. You know, I’ve been in a safety box with a safety net around me my whole life.”

The challenges are meant to push people physically and emotionally.

Just ask Bode Miller and Jack Osbourne.

Bode Miller: “We were all ready to quit a lot of different times. And then when you don’t when you’re right on it, you can almost feel the words like forming in the back of your mouth and then you don’t do it.”

Jack Osbourne: “This doesn’t turn off. Even at night, when they go lights out, they can come knock on your door at any moment and drag you out of bed and start putting you through some God awful challenge or throw you in like an ice water tank.”

The intense experience, really made some celebs, like Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson, miss the comforts of home.

Erin Jackson: “I really like my mattress a lot, and I didn’t have it for a while. And then also just relaxation. I felt like i was on edge the whole time.”

You can catch the season two premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” tonight at 9, right here on 7.

