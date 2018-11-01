Celebrities flex their spooky Halloween costumes on social media

Halloween is the one time of year when celebrities can blend in with a crowd because everyone’s in costume. Unless they live on South Beach, then that’s basically year-round. A-listers were lookin’ good in their getup for all Hallow’s Eve.

Guacamole will never be spookier — unless of course you hate avocado. Adorable witch Jennifer Garner was casting all kinds of spells in the kitchen.

How regal! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for Halloween, but they stayed in their palace for the evening.

Chrissy Teigen: “We were gonna go somewhere, but we’re so tired!”

Diddy, is that you?! The mogul went all out as Pennywise the clown from “It.”

Kanye West (on Saturday Night Live): “When the last time you ask for sparkling or still?”

Remember this Kanye and Lil Pump performance on SNL? Of course ya do.

North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, have the look down pat!

Cutest bottles of water ever.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and their son Silas flexed their muscles as Lego Harley Quinn, Robin and Batman before patrolling the streets for candy.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin also patrolled the streets with their four kids as a happy family of astronauts.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! That’s The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia from the classic Tim Burton flick.

And this is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Lupita Nyong’o was all like, “Ugh, as if!”

She was Dionne from “Clueless!”

Stacey Dash (as Dionne): “Hello, that was a stop sign!”

Alicia Silverstone (as Cher): “I totally paused!”

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Kylie Jenner enjoyed being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

Rebel Wilson brought the feels when she showed up to “The Ellen Show” as Wilson, the volleyball from “Castaway.”

While Khloe Kardashian’s little girl, True, had us going “awww” as she tried on different costumes for her first Halloween!

We don’t mean to brag, but obviously the best costumes from yesterday were ours.

