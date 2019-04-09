Celebrities, fans gather at AAA to watch Dwyane Wade in final home game

It’s a last night and last dance for Dwyane Wade. He’s playing in his final home game at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and everyone who’s anyone is there. A lot of people are there, and that includes Deco’s Heat reserve player, Chris Van Vliet.

Remember when Chris tried out for the Heat and didn’t make it?

Anybody who’s anybody is here at the AAA tonight.

It’s always loud at Heat games. It’s always loud inside the AAA.

Tonight, it’s even louder than that.

There’s a certain electricity in the air here as they’re getting started here. The game just about to tip off.

Look at the merch behind Chris.

It’s pretty obvious who the focus is on tonight. A lot of No. 3 jerseys, a lot of No. 3 T-shirts.

That jersey up there on the right? #OneLastDance. Just like you were talking about, Lynn, one last dance.

Deco got some video of Dwyane Wade getting to the AAA today wearing a beautiful red suit with red shoes as well.

To Dwyane Wade, it’s just another day at the office for him. He is a consonant professional and has been doing this for 16 years in the NBA.

Walking out of his car and into the building, he could be seen going through the metal detector, just like anyone else.

Fourteen-and-a-half seasons with the Heat, three NBA Championship rings, 13-time NBA All-Star — Dwyane Wade is a legend. He is the real deal.

Speaking of legends, John Legend is at the arena. He’s here with Chrissy Teigen — all kinds of celebrities in the house.

We also saw Fat Joe in the house.

All kinds of celebrities sitting courtside to see Dwyane Wade play his final game in Miami with the Miami Heat.

