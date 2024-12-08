MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Superstars matched up against each other in the second annual CELSIUS Padel Classic at Reserve Miami Seaplane on Friday.

Celebrity teams faced off for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

The final two teams standing were Dwight Howard and Diplo and the DJ duo “Two Friends,” composed of Eli Sones and Matthew Harper, who ended up being the victors.

The money won by the DJ’s will go towards fighting cancer.

