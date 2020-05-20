Celebrities celebrate Miami-Dade Public Schools Class of 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools’ graduating Class of 2020 received a special congratulations from a variety of celebrities.

Graduating seniors were recognized in a compilation of videos featuring:

Will Smith

Camila Cabello

Dwyane Wade

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell

Gloria Estefan

Alonzo Mourning

Cheryl Sandberg

Wyclef Jean

Miguel Rojas

Udonis Haslem

Nicole Henry

Jakeem Grant

Ron Magill

Luis Fonsi

Ludacris

The celebrities congratulated the graduates and gave them well wishes.

The video ended with an additional message of commendation from Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

