Celebrities celebrate Miami-Dade Public Schools Class of 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools’ graduating Class of 2020 received a special congratulations from a variety of celebrities.
Graduating seniors were recognized in a compilation of videos featuring:
- Will Smith
- Camila Cabello
- Dwyane Wade
- Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell
- Gloria Estefan
- Alonzo Mourning
- Cheryl Sandberg
- Wyclef Jean
- Miguel Rojas
- Udonis Haslem
- Nicole Henry
- Jakeem Grant
- Ron Magill
- Luis Fonsi
- Ludacris
The celebrities congratulated the graduates and gave them well wishes.
The video ended with an additional message of commendation from Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.