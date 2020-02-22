Celebrities, burger lovers partake in South Beach Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Burger Bash has started on the beach in South Florida! Chefs cooked up their best creations between two buns hoping to take home some hardware.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is officially in high gear, and some big names flew in for the feast.

It was a burger lover’s paradise in Miami Beach, Friday night.

“This is our beef and brisket blend,” said chef Lisa Blasencia. “It has caramelized onions, queso frito, 305 sauce, plantain sticks with a plantain ketchup.”

Burger Bites is one of the most anticipated events of the five-day food festival, and beef lovers had their mouths full.

“Absolutely delicious. Super juicy. The pickles are amazing, nice crunch,” said Jessica Hirsch.

The queen of burgers, Rachel Ray, returned to host the event where vendors like last year’s winner, Pincho, and even Goya Foods were critiqued by judges and guests alike.

“The original idea was to invite the world’s greatest chefs, to put their talents on a bun, to make them more accessible to everyone,” said Ray. “I wish that our caucuses and our primaries were going as well as out burger bashes.”

Actress and Food Network star, Valerie Bertinelli, also lent her taste buds to the competition.

When asked what she thought would make the perfect burger, she responded: “Juicy. Must be juicy, and I want the bun to have a nice give to it. The bun shouldn’t get in the way of the burger.”

Romero Britto, an artist, also shared some of his favorites when it comes to the perfect burger.

When asked if he was a double or single patty kind of a guy, he responded, “Double. Double. Like double whopper.”

He also shared that he would choose the Big Mac in a competition against a whopper.

