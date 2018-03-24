Celebrities bring star support at March For Our Lives rallies

There was a big Hollywood turnout for the March For Our Lives rally across the nation, Saturday. Singers, rappers and actors used their fame and their voices to help lift students and their fight for change.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names lent their voices to (hash)MarchForOurLives.

In Washington, D.C., Andra Day and Common kicked things off with a powerful performance of “Rise Up” backed by a Baltimore school choir.

Demi Lovato: “I’m so excited to be here with all of you sharing our voices, so we can be heard together.”

Demi Lovato sang her hit song “Skyscraper.”

Celebrated Broadway performers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt performed a musical mashup called “Found Tonight,” a combination from the musicals “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Wearing an “MSD Strong” sweatshirt and holding a Never Again sign, Miley Cyrus sang “The Climb.”

Miley Cyrus: “This song has never felt so special. I love hearing you all sing it along with me.”

Ariana Grande sang “We Gonna Be Alright.”

She even took selfies with students after her performance.

Actress Charlize Theron was there, too.

The Oscar winner posted a picture on Instagram with her mother.

These mommas demand action. #MarchForOurLives A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

Student Mya Middleton from Chicago, who spoke at the march, took a picture with actor George Clooney and director Steven Spielberg.

Both Hollywood heavyweights donated $500,000 each to support the march.

TV host Padma Lakshmi tweeted a photo from the march.

Paul McCartney attended the march in New York.

Paul McCartney: “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence, right around here, so it’s important to me.”

The former Beatle remembered John Lennon, who was shot to death 37 years ago.

Comedian Amy Schumer headlined the march in Los Angeles.

The actress took a strong stance on gun control after a man gunned down two women in a Louisiana theater back in 2015 during a screening of her movie “Trainwreck.”

Amy Schumer: “Thank you, students, and everyone here for standing up to say ‘no more.’ Because we know it is hard, and we know that they will twist our words and laugh at us, and lie and lie and lie and lie and lie. How do they sleep at night?”

Back in Washington, Jennifer Hudson ended with the song “Times are a Changing,” accompanied by D.C. choir.

The singer, who got emotional during her performance, lost her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence back in 2008.

Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga donated 17 buses for the march which helped transport students to and from different rallies around the country. The 17 buses represented the 17 lives lost in the Feb. 14 massacre.

