MIAMI (WSVN) - Celebration met healing at a party with a purpose held in the heart of Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Trina Day returned Sunday for another year. Area residents were treated to music, food and games.

Rapper Katrina “Trina” Taylor created the event as a thank you to the community that raised her.

But behind the beats and bounce house, heartbreak lingers. Trina Day also honors Taylor’s 17-year-old niece, Toni “Suga” Chester, whose life was cut short by gun violence in 2022.

