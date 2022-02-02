Don’t forget the flowers this Valentine’s Day.

At The Floral Escape, you have all the flowers you need, and all the selfies you could want.

Some of their activations got a lovey-dovey upgrade for the holiday, and Deco’s showing you all the sweet fun.

Take your Valentine’s date and selfie game to the next level. At The Floral Escape in Aventura Mall you get some cute pics with your love.

Or practice your poses and feel like Isabella from “Encanto.”

Laila Ahmed, The Floral Escape: “The floral escape is an immersive floral experience we invite guests to pose, snap, and post in all of our floral activations. At Aventura, we enhanced three of our activations to be a little more Valentine’s Day-inspired.”

Their three updated activations will put you in a sweet mood, and maybe make you crave some candy.

Laila Ahmed: “In our rainbow arches, what we did was we created conversation hearts, and they’re really reminiscent of the conversation hearts that you have as candies, and we put our own spin on it, so ‘happiness blooms,’ ‘love blooms,’ and as you go through the arches, you’ll see all the different names of the hearts and the conversations.”

Have a little fun with your love and show them off in a pic for the ‘Gram.

Laila Ahmed: “In our red activation room we created an eight-foot heart with beautiful lights around it. It has cascading florals. It’s super inviting, and it’s very reminiscent of what Valentine’s Day is.”

Or, if you just love love, they also have a space for you, too.

Laila Ahmed: “Our third activation is our pink stairs, you can take a beautiful photo laying out on the steps, engulfed with flowers and the hearts and really have that Valentine’s Day vibe.”

Don’t forget about the kiddos. You can even take a cute family pic while you’re there or grab your BFF for a fun Galentine’s Day shoot.

Laila Ahmed: “Our space is open to anybody who wants to create a memorable moment, who wants to capture video or photo content.”

No matter how you celebrate the day of love, you’re bound to have a great time.

Laila Ahmed: “The Floral Escape for Valentine’s Day is the perfect activity to do. People are always looking for something different to do, something exciting.”

A one-hour ticket to The Floral Escape is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Floral Escape

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, Florida 33180

For Tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.