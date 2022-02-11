Valentine’s Day is this coming Monday! Have you scored a date yet? Have you gotten your gift? No pressure, there’s still time. In Hallandale Beach, one romantic and creative date idea includes the gift.

Well, if you’re lucky in love and want to get intimate with your significant other in a group setting…

OK, maybe not what it sounds like. One art studio is helping you recreate all that romance from the movie “Ghost.”

What’s hot and wet?

Ugh, that looks good. No, I mean, the Valentine’s Day couples pottery classes at Mercado Art Studio in Hallandale Beach.

Dorandy Mercado: “They get to learn the basics of pottery making. They can make a vase. They can make a bowl. They can make a cup.”

And since it’s scientifically impossible to go wheel-throwing without mentioning the movie “Ghost,” they’ll even be playing the fantasy thriller on that TV.

Ricky Pizzi: “It’s a classic romantic movie.”

Of course, alcohol and snacks won’t hurt either.

Alex Miranda: “Carmen, what is going on?”

Carmen: “I think it was the wine.”

Speaking of which…

Alex Miranda: “What are the right clothes to wear, by the way, for a pottery class?”

Angela Colier: “Anything that’s comfortable that you don’t mind getting dirty.”

But what is it about that clay?

Alex Miranda: “It is kind of sensual though, right?”

Angela Colier: “Yeah, let’s not go there.”

These are two-hour beginners classes at four and seven this Monday.

Alex Miranda: “Hey, Jeanette, that’s looking pretty good.”

Jeanette Pressman: “Oh, my God, I don’t know.”

They’ll even encourage you love birds…

Angie Herrera: “We’re gonna be 10 months.”

Ricky Pizzi: “In two days.”

Angie Herrera: “We met on Tinder, actually.”

…to recreate the iconic scene.

Dorandy Mercado: “I think it’s cute. We never get tired of it. We love doing it.”

But, seriously…

Alex Miranda: “Dory, what are you doing here?”

And, pro tip: Throwing is easier when you pay attention. Nothing Angela can’t fix, though.

Angela Colier: “It’s tapering here as it should, and it’s even.”

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Alex Miranda: “I think I could use this as a candy dish, a catch-all, or hey, why not? A cup holder.”

So whatever you walk out with.

Jeanette Pressman: “It all comes together really, really nicely at the end.”

At least you’re walking home with somebody.

Tickets are $80 per person and come with everything.

Jeanette Pressman: “It was so much fun, and then to have your spouse there and end up with a really cute thing to take home, I loved it.”

To book one of the two Valentine’s Day couples pottery classes, click here.

