Celebrate the 4th of July with Sugar Factory’s red, white and blue specials

You can’t get much more American than copious amounts of red meat and dessert, but one South Florida spot is going over the top to make its menu worthy of your Fourth of July festivities. And the perfect person to tell us about it is Deco’s resident Canadian Chris Van Vliet.

Remember this — Canada is American. You know, North American, at least, and this Canadian loves burgers and shakes, and what’s more American than that?!

That’s what Sugar Factory is serving up this month, and they’re doing it American-style.

Fireworks will be going off all across the USA this Fourth of July, but they’re going off right now inside Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive.

Bryan Ogden, Sugar Factory: “Sugar Factory’s the perfect place to celebrate any day, but especially the Fourth of July. There’s always a party here.”

Get the party started with some red, white and blue burger sliders.

Bryan Ogden: “It’s our all-beef Angus patty, down on the grill, American cheese, our Sugar Factory sauce, crispy onions and loads of shredded lettuce on the toasted bun.”

We can practically hear these sliders proudly saying, “‘Merica!”

Andrea, customer: “They’re awesome. Crispy, juicy, very nice. Love them.”

And the middle one there is actually dipped in glaze like a doughnut.

Andrea: “It’s very sweet, but it’s juicy at the same time, so it’s very nice. I loved it.”

Meanwhile, this red, white and boom insane milkshake looks insanely good.

Bryan Ogden: “You got all the colors. You got the vanilla milkshake base with the color ganache and the sprinkles, and then the stars, of course, to celebrate the holiday.”

Francisco, customer: “The milkshake was fantastic. I mean, the size of it for one is humongous, and it’s full of good sweetness on the inside, and then the candies on the outside here add a nice little sour taste to it.”

The shake and sliders are sticking around through the end of July.

But wait, there’s more!

Bryan Ogden: “What’s Fourth of July without a little bit of liquor? Come celebrate with one of our goblets — from the white gummy to the ocean blue to the watermelon patch — the perfect colors for the Fourth of July.”

Independence day alcohol? Now you’re really speaking my language.

Cheers!

The red, white and blue sliders are $18, the milkshake costs $19, and those giant goblet drinks, which are on the menu year-round, cost $43.

‘Merica.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar Factory

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

917-327-8096

sugarfactory.com/location/ocean-drive-miami/

