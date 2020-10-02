Celebrate Oktoberfest at Wynwood’s Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Oktoberfest is an annual fall festival in Germany and at German bars all over the world. It’s full of beer, food, more beer, and more food … and, of course, fashionable lederhosen. Deco headed to Wynwood to get our Oktoberfest on.

In “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” the Griswold family celebrated Oktoberfest in Germany, but this year, because of COVID-19, Oktoberfest in Germany is cancelled.

But it’s not cancelled at The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood.

Fred Niznik, Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill: “Butcher Shop is offering some great food and beer for Oktoberfest this year, as well as contest, competitions, prizes.”

The first two weekends in October, Butcher Shop is running beer specials, plus they’ve got deals on their traditional German foods with a Butcher Shop twist … a pretzel twist.

Fred Niznik: “We are taking our giant Bavarian pretzel, we’re doing a loaded version of it, cutting it up, adding our bacon and cheese and béchamel sauce.”

Bratwursts are a German sausage, and for this celebration, they’ve created a sampler plate.

Fred Niznik: “Because we do make our own sausage, I was able to do a chicken bratwurst, as well as a regular bratwurst.”

And the dessert is the real deal.

Fred Niznik: “Our apple strudel, which is a signature German dish, is actually imported from Germany.”

You better fill up, ’cause you’ll need your strength for a traditional Oktoberfest contest.

Fred Niznik: “The contest that we’re doing is the stein hoist, where you can hold the stein the longest full of either beer or water.”

Iif you aren’t ready to head into the restaurant, there’s a virtual contest option, too.

Fred Niznik: “In the spirit of COVID, we are offering a competition at home as well, where you can submit a video with a stopwatch of how long you can both stein hoist.”

Winners get fun stuff like Butcher Shop gift cards and merchandise.

Lucy Mangrum, diner: “I think you should come here for Oktoberfest, because you actually get a real feel of what Germany is like, and you get a real feel of what their amazing beers and their amazing meats are, and they really showcase it in an amazing way.”

Fred Niznik: “It’s never too late to be festive, even in these uncertain times, so it’s great to celebrate with us, either at home or at the Butcher Shop.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

165 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-846-9120

https://butchershopbeergarden.com

