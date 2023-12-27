The new year is coming in fast and many people still have not decided on their New Year’s Eve plans yet. Lucky for you, Deco Drive is here to make that choice a little easier for you.

Two Miami hot spots are set to host the biggest night of the year filled with fun and entertainment. And we have the inside scoop.

The new year is on the horizon and Vivo Live in Dolphin Mall wants to help you bring it in the right way.

Rob Esplen: “Vivo is hosting a New Year’s Eve extravaganza.”

That’s right, a full night of partying. But that isn’t even half of what the entertainment hub has in store.

Rob Esplen: “Multiple bands, DJ’s, photo moments, surprise moments throughout the evening to really welcome in the new year.”

Take your vitamins, and eat your Wheaties, because the entire venue is yours to dance around and make incredible memories.

Rob Esplen: “To be able to move throughout the 62,000 square feet that we have here at Vivo really allows your to kind of curate your own night.”

Whether you want to ride the mechanical bull at PBR Cowboy Bar, have food and drinks at Sports and Social or enjoy a live performance on the plaza stage, at Vivo you can pick the vibe that you want.

Rob Esplen: “Our packages start at $70, and that starts with a full bar package for the first three hours and they go up from there.”

Other package deals include table service, food and a champagne toast at midnight. But the party doesn’t stop when the clock strikes 12.

Rob Esplen: “We are going until 3 a.m, so we are really excited.”

But in the case that you can’t make it to Vivo , no worries.

Villa Azur on Miami Beach is also serving up New Year’s Eve vibes.

Genevieve Bernard: “New Year’s Eve in Villa Azur is one of the best if not the best event of the year.”

And the restaurant is pulling out all of the stops to prove it.

Genevieve Bernard: “For Dec. 31, what we are targeting is for everyone to enjoy what Villa Azur does the best. From an exquisite culinary site to a world class entertainment and beautifully crafted cocktails.”

Thanks to fine dining and flowing champagne, this New Years’ Eve party will be an experience like no other.

Genevieve Bernard: “If they want to have the best New Year’s Eve, they should come with us.”

MORE INFO:

Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St.

Miami, FL 33172

nye-live



Villa Azur Miami

309 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

villaazurmiamibeach

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.