(WSVN) - Get ready to go to the movies because it’s National Popcorn Day!

The popular movie snack normally enjoyed buttered, carmelized, or plain, is likely the best part of a trip to the movie theatre.

Despite being an easy treat to make at home, in a recent Fandango consumer survey, 83% said that movie theater popcorn just tastes better.

The crunchy snack has been around since the 1500sw when the Aztecs used it in ceremonial headdresses before becoming the movie theater staple we love.

Here are some theatres participating in the tasty holiday:

AMC Theatres

On Tuesday, AMC Theatres will be celebrating the holiday by offering 50% off regular and large-size traditional popcorn and bucket refills.

Cinemark

Cinemark will also be celebrating National Popcorn Day by offering 50% off all large popcorn all day long, Tuesday.

CMX CinéBistro

The CMX CineBistro theatre is offering a free movie ticket with the purchase of a large popcorn on Thursday. The free movie ticket will only be valid for 30 days after guests receive it and will only be available to use online.

Landmark Theatres

The sole Landmark Theatre in Coral Gables is offering a buy one, get one free deal. Just show the employee at the concession stand this photo and enjoy the show (or maybe just the popcorn).

Regal Cinemas

All popcorn sizes are half off at Regal Cinemas only on Thursday.

