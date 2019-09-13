Celebrate great brews during Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

Any day with beer is a good day, but an entire week celebrating the brew sounds too good to be true. Thanks to Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week, it is true my friends.

Mary Murphy (as Kathie Bleeker): “Do you want something?”

Marlon Brando (as Johnny Strabler): “Yeah, I’d like a bottle of beer.”

Nothing but goodness will be flowing during the first-ever Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.

Well, goodness and beer.

Frances Antonio-Martineau, organizer, Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week: “The focus for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week is to introduce the community to the amazing craft beer scene that we have here. We have a little over 20 events for the week.”

One of the big draws is the beer crawl, which kicks off at 3 Sons Brewing.

Joe Artanis, 3 Sons Brewing: “i think we’re first on that list, so that’s a good thing ’cause we’ll be able to give them what they retain.”

And they do it with some very memorable flavors.

Joe Artanis: “We happen to have PB King, which is a peanut butter chocolate stout on tap. We have our Dopealicious, which is our New England-style double dry-hopped IPA and then our Berliner Weisse treated with passion fruit.”

Three Sons also makes pizza, tuna tacos and steak sandwiches.

Customer: “It’s always fun to get out and check out different breweries, do a little tour.”

Tarpon River Brewery is the beer crawl’s last stop.

Adam Fine, Tarpon River Brewery: “We love to be the last brewery on the stop. You gotta save the best for last!”

By the time you get here, you should be somewhat of an expert on beer.

Adam Fine: “We definitely got some sours. I’ve got some stouts on tap. I’ve got Hopsta Luego, which is our newest New England IPA.”

The message here is don’t let the beer crawl pass you by.

Adam Fine: “The beer crawl is a not-to-be-missed event.”

The last event of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week goes down at Hair Circus, and it’s kind of a drag.

Alexandra Fazio, Hair Circus: “So it’s blowouts, brews and drag, so we’re gonna be doing blow drys to donate our time, and then also we’re gonna have some drag queens here that are going to be performing.”

There’ll be beer in your glass and in your shampoo.

Customer: “Anything fun — anything related to fun — they’re on it.”

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week kicks off on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

www.gflbeerweek.com/gflbw-events.html

3 Sons Brewing Co

236 N. Federal Highway, Suite 104

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-601-3833

www.3sonsbrewingco.com/

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-353-3193

tarponriverbrewing.com/

Hair Circus Salon

501 SW 2nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-822-9246

www.haircircussalon.com/

