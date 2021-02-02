Celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girlfriends by getting chocolate facials at Spa E

Men are great, but you don’t need one to celebrate Valentine’s Day, also known as Galentine’s Day.

The holiday is pretty much like it sounds. Valentine’s Day but for girl friends!

And one South Florida spa is choc full of ways to celebrate.

Amy Poehler (as Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation”): “What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year! Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home.”

Amy Poehler introduced the world to Galentine’s Day 11 years ago, and it’s still going strong.

You and your gal pal can celebrate the holiday with a little TLC at Spa E in South Beach.

Shiri Sarfati, co-president, Repechage Skincare: “Especially now, we’re all looking for a place to de-stress. Spa E on Lincoln Road is great.”

They’re offering a chocolate experience through Feb. 15 for $100 a person. You start with a chocolate facial…

Shiri Sarfati, co-president, Repechage Skincare: “We are fusing our Repechage sustainably harvested seaweed with organic chocolate. It’s going to stimulate circulation, hydrate and moisturize skin. It’s also antioxidant-rich.”

We’re not skipping the tootsies. The next part of your spa day is a chocolate sugar foot scrub.

And for the cherry on top, pop off with a little bit of bubbly.

Shiri Sarfati, co-president, Repechage Skincare: “You can relax, you can get a facial, you have a glass of champagne. It’s an incredible experience that you can do in an hour.”

Sally Schimko, client: “If you’re like me, a chocolate lover, I highly recommend. I had to stop myself from literally licking my face off!”

Don’t forget to take your gift bag home! It’s got chocolates, roses and more champagne.

And an important reminder if this wasn’t already clear: Galentine’s Day is for girls only! No boys allowed!

Sally Schimko, client: “It’s the perfect setup to celebrate with my bestie, so I love it.”

Spa E says the staff is tested for COVID on a regular basis, and they check your temperature when you arrive.

FOR MORE INFO:

Spa E

630 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-3223

spaesouthbeach.com

