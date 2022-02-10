We love love.

Sometimes partners come and go, but friends are what really matter, unless they’re crazy.

But what really matters are our friends!

One South Florida hotel wants to celebrate you and your BFFs.

Galentine’s day is a way to have fun with your gal pals.

Daniel Thelen: “Galentine’s Day is really cool. It’s all about ladies celebrating other ladies, celebrating those friendships they have built together over the years. I think it’s something really cool.”

In honor of you and your besties, the AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is offering a Galentine’s Day package from now ’till the end of February.

Daniel Thelen: “It’s perfect because it’s got everything you need. It has the sweets, something salty, everything you need to celebrate.”

For $450 a night, you and up to 4 friends can get a room stocked with the essentials for an amazing ladies night in.

Daniel Thelen: “The Galantine’s Day package has a bottle of champagne, our charcuterie board, you have different delicious dessert items. You’ve got cookies, cakes, donuts, you name it. It’s sweet, we probably have it.”

The perfect lighting for pics is a must!

Good thing the room comes with a ring light for your social media photos, and if you want to go old school…

Daniel Thelen: “One of the cool things about the package is that is does come with a disposable camera. It’s an old fashioned film camera, so you get to have old fashioned memories like you did when you were younger.”

Let your inner bartender shine.

There’s a bottle of gin for a Galentine Gin experience.

Daniel Thelen: “We take a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, and then we bring in a bunch of different botanicals, and you can mix and create your own cocktail. The botanicals add a lot more flavor, depth, characters to your drinks, everyone gets a goodie bag that you can load up with R and R must-haves like eye masks and face masks.”

Take ’em home or turn girls night into a spa night.

Daniel Thelen: “It’s a perfect way to relax because you get to pamper yourself and your friends all at the same time.”

This is a great way to show your friends how much you love them, plus you get to have fun too.

Greter Gonzalez: “Galantine’s at the AC is everything I could have expected, and more. They really took care of us and made sure we had an amazing time while we were here.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.